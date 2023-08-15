DA Davidson Comments on Target Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $129.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

