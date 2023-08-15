DA Davidson Comments on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 1.1 %

TGLS opened at $35.76 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,420 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

