Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of DH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

