Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.