Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

