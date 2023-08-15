Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $51.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.75 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

