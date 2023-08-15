Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

