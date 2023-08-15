Desjardins Cuts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$78.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday.

CLNFF stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

