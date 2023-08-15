Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.