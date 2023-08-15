DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,641,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,417.0 days.
DEXUS Price Performance
DEXUS stock opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48.
DEXUS Company Profile
