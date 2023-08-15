DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,641,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,417.0 days.

DEXUS Price Performance

DEXUS stock opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

