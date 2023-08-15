DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,601,000 after purchasing an additional 634,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

