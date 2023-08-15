Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 258.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

