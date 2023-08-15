DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that DMC Global will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 315.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DMC Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 110.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

