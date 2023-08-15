Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$72.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Docebo Stock Up 3.8 %
TSE:DCBO opened at C$50.43 on Friday. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$31.66 and a twelve month high of C$55.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Docebo Company Profile
