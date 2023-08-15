Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMPZF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 460 ($5.84) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
