Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

