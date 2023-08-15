DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

