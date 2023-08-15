Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.