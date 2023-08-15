E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

SSP stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

