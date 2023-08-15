Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 68,700 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.40. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 117.89% and a negative return on equity of 395.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

