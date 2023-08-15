Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Centric Health Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRX

Centric Health Stock Performance

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Centric Health (TSE:CRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.