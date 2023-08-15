Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

