EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
EFG International Stock Performance
Shares of EFGXY opened at C$9.35 on Friday. EFG International has a 52 week low of C$9.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.19.
About EFG International
