EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EFG International Stock Performance

Shares of EFGXY opened at C$9.35 on Friday. EFG International has a 52 week low of C$9.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.19.

Get EFG International alerts:

About EFG International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EFG International AG engages in the provision of private banking, and asset management services. It includes investment solutions, wealth services, credit and financing, other banking, services for independent asset managers, ebanking services. It operates through the following segments: Private Banking and Wealth Management; Investment and Wealth Solutions; Global Markets and Treasury; and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for EFG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.