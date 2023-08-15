Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elis Stock Performance
ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Elis has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $15.50.
About Elis
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elis
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.