Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elis Stock Performance

ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Elis has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $15.50.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

