Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 256,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Employers Price Performance

EIG stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 239.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Employers by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on EIG

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.