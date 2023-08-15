Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Down 1.6 %

EFX opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.59. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.9518182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.