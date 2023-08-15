Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Enstar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $254.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.59. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $271.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESGR

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

