Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGRO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

