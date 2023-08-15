Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Entergy worth $167,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

