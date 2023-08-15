Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.64 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

