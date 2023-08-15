Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.15 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,418,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after buying an additional 748,472 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

