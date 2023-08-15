Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nyxoah S.A.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nyxoah in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.99. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

