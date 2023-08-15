Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

