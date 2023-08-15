Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

ESP opened at $15.78 on Monday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

