Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

