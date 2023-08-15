Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

