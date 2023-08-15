Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Exchange Income stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

