Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Exelon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Exelon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.