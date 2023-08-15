Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

