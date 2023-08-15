Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 184,524 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of Rush Street Interactive worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,394,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 491,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

