Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 384.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 137,231 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $1,936,921,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.