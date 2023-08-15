Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5,124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $202.34 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

