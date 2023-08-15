Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

