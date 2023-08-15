Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

