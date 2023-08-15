Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of U.S. Silica worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SLCA. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $974.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

