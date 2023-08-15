Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2,259.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

