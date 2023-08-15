Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 194,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

