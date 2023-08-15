Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $4.88 Million in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $11,214,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $9,550,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $8,755,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $7,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

