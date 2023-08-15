Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,690 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Endava worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

