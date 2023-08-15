Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 120,507 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,142 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 120,507 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.