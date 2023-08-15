Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 190,542 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,542 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.06% of 8X8 worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8X8 Trading Up 3.1 %

EGHT opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $434.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.28.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.